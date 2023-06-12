Merchants Bancorp (MBINO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ MBINO traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $19.85. 10,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

