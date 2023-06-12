Medifast (NYSE:MED) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Medifast Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MED stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $865.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.21. Medifast has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

