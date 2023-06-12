MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. 736,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 193,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

