Mass Ave Global Inc. Takes $4.39 Million Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Alteryx makes up about 1.3% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc. owned about 0.13% of Alteryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,939,000 after acquiring an additional 91,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,004 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,811,000 after purchasing an additional 115,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alteryx Trading Up 4.8 %

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. 1,750,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,397. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.50. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

