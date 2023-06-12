Mass Ave Global Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,535 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 0.4% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,801 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,410. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

