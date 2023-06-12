Mass Ave Global Inc. Acquires New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Twilio makes up about 0.8% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Twilio by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,744,000 after purchasing an additional 707,908 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Twilio Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE TWLO traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $101.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,638. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

