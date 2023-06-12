Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after buying an additional 65,306 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after buying an additional 249,614 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.61. 1,603,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,832. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.40. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $182.43. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

