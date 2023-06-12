Marathon Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

