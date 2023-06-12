Marathon Capital Management Sells 1,034 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. ABB makes up approximately 1.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB Trading Up 0.3 %

ABB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.35. 174,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,696. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

