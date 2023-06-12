Marathon Capital Management Has $6.12 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 634.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,535 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 1.7% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

BMO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.10. 256,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,771. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

