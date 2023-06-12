Marathon Capital Management Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.42. 3,527,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.