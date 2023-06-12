Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,144 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.99. 6,349,527 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

