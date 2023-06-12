Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 291 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $318,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,717,000 after purchasing an additional 896,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,831.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after purchasing an additional 722,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.55. 2,642,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.75. The company has a market capitalization of $196.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.