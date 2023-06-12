Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after purchasing an additional 257,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,091,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.55. 2,747,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,928. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

