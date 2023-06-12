Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.69 on Monday, hitting $520.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

