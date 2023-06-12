Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 170 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.13. 217,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,176. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

