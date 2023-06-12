Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.92. The company had a trading volume of 284,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.07 and its 200 day moving average is $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 193.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.