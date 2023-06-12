LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Trading Down 4%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $195.59 and last traded at $196.40. 342,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 887,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.39 and its 200 day moving average is $216.15.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Future Fund LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

