Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,776 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,137.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 652,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,083,000 after buying an additional 600,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,509,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $300,677,000 after purchasing an additional 455,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

NYSE LOW traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.36. 2,398,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

