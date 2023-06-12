London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

LSEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.05) to GBX 9,900 ($123.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.32) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.83).

LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,650 ($107.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6,223.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,818 ($109.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,270.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,786.68.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($108.84), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($268,832.05). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 146,159 shares of company stock worth $1,187,060,685 and sold 113,596 shares worth $927,120,848. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

