London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
LSEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.05) to GBX 9,900 ($123.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.32) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.83).
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,650 ($107.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6,223.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,818 ($109.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,270.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,786.68.
Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.
