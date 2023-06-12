Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $424.52 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $424.52 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $77.50 or 0.00298561 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013705 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,677 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
