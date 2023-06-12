Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $192.08

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $192.08 and last traded at $191.65, with a volume of 148826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.20.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

