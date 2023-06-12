Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.47. 820,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,501. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $115.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.