Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 375 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $185.80. 26,373,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,414,521. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

