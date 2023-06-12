Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,668 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 42,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,291. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $452.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

