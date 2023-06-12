Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in AT&T by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,484,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,883,551. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

