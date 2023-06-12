Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,739,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

