Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $341.17. 2,033,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.28 and its 200 day moving average is $334.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

