Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,499,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

