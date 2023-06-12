Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.31. 2,564,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,211. The company has a market cap of $422.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.