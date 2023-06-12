Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.9 %

Novartis stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,991. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $211.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.