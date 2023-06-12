Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 8,821 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,718,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 366,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,211. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1123 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

