Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

LARK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $112.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.