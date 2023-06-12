Lam Research Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 94,255 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 593% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,609 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $20.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $627.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,882. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $644.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $546.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.