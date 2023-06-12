Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces $1.73 Quarterly Dividend

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.725 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Lam Research has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lam Research to earn $24.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $16.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $622.87. 737,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $644.60.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.