Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Sells $1,607,625.00 in Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.7 %

KRYS opened at $128.92 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

