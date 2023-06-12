Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $73.59. 1,650,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

