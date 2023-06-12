Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $445.31. 2,566,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,227. The company has a market cap of $422.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

