Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Aptiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of APTV stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.27. 1,944,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.