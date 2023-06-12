Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Sells 111,500 Shares

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 111,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,165,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. 1,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Institutional Trading of Kernel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Kernel Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Kernel Group by 64.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

