Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.75

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 1571611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

