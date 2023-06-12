Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $5.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 10.8 %

SOFI stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 45,936,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,650,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

