JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Target Price to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($3.79) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.73) to GBX 225 ($2.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ConvaTec Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.50.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNVVY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.1396 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.