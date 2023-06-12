Joystick Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $10,765.97 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02776518 USD and is down -8.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,592.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

