Jeffrey V. Burt Sells 6,270 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $132,610.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.26. 26,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,904. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 129.3% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 688,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 246,398 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 143,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 84,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $1,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.