Jeffrey V. Burt Sells 6,270 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $132,610.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Legacy Housing Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.26. 26,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,904. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.80.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.