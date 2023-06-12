Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 334 ($4.15) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRST. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 244.14 ($3.04).

CRST opened at GBX 229 ($2.85) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.60 ($3.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 239.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £588.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,000.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

