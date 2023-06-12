Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 334 ($4.15) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRST. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 244.14 ($3.04).
Crest Nicholson Trading Down 1.1 %
CRST opened at GBX 229 ($2.85) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.60 ($3.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 239.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £588.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.
Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
