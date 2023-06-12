iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $233.98

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $233.98 and last traded at $233.80, with a volume of 168197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.10.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $806.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
