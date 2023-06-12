iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 773,344 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 343.2% in the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 641,451 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 618,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 398,570 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 334,888 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 791,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

