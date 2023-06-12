iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,204. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.43. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.80.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

