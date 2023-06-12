iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.56

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.41, with a volume of 26909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $707.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $992,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

